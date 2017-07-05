James Scott Carroll

Scott was born and raised in the Rock Springs Community and retired from Eastman Chemical Company. All who knew him loved him; his sense of humor kept everyone’s spirits high.

He was preceded in death by his parents J. Howard and Marbeth Carroll.

Surviving are two sisters, Myra Carroll Watts and Beth Roxanne Carroll; nieces, Mandy Byrd and Anna Pollard; nephew, Ben Pollard; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Special thanks to Wellmont Hospice nursing staff for their excellent care, and to caregivers, Rebecca King, Chasity Rainey, Angie Killen and Skye Twitty who went above and beyond in their care for Scott.