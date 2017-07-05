A Military Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 at 10:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section D. Serving as pallbearers, Brian Cody, Brent Whitmore, Scott Byerley, Caleb Deal, Jeff Stewart and Lonnie Stout.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Preston Place II for their compassionate care of our husband and dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Herman’s honor be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

The care of Herman W. McAninch and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.