Herbert Manis

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Oak Glen Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 7pm with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Music will be provided by the Oak Glen Singers.

A military graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:25 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

To view the full obituary or send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Manis family.