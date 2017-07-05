Erich Davis

He is survived by his wife, Amy Davis, his parents, Teresa Gilliam and Thomas Davis, Sr., his brother, Tommy Davis, Jr., his sisters, Misty Hadder and Brandi Davis, a niece, Hannah Davis, and a host of cousins and friends, including his best friend, Brandon Petro. The Davis family expresses their deep appreciation to Marilyn Cooke, Erich’s mother-in-law and devoted care giver, and to the Virginia ALS Association for their kindness and support.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. The funeral service will be at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel, with Dr. Tom Renfro and the Reverend Roger Barker officiating. The graveside service and burial will be at 1 PM Saturday in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home between 12:00 noon and 12:30 PM Saturday, from where they will then travel in procession to the cemetery. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home is serving the Davis family.

“This sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God, that the Son of God might be glorified thereby.” John 11:4