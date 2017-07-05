Donald E. Earls

Don was the son of Willie H. and Zella Mae Hunnicutt Earls. He graduated from John I. Burton High School, attended Clinch Valley College, and graduated from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.

Following graduation, Don spent four years in the United States Air Force, one of which was spent in Vietnam. After completing his tour of duty, he returned to the U.S. to attend law school at Washington and Lee University. After graduation, Don was a law clerk for the Hon. H. Emory Widener who presided over the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Upon returning to Norton, Don joined the law firm of Cline and McAfee. While there he was instrumental in preparing a case the firm argued in front of the United States Supreme Court. Earls then joined the law firm of Earls, Wolfe, and Farmer before going out on his own as an attorney.

In 1968 Earls married Sandra Elizabeth Stallard. In their 49 year marriage, there were four children: Edie, Julie (Jason), Matthew, and Mark. Don is survived by his wife, three children, and two grandchildren whom he adored, Ayden and Jiya. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Arney (Sam), a brother William Roger, a brother-in-law, David Stallard (Vickie) and several nephews and nieces; special friends, Clifford Bates, Pat Cline, Joey Carico, Dan Freeman, Gerald Lawson, Earl Owens, Bob Herndon and Lann Malesky.

Don was active in several fraternal and military organizations. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church where he served in positions of leadership.

Don is preceded in death by his parents as well as his beloved son, Matt. A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1009 Virginia Ave NW, Norton, VA. A reception will be held following the service in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: All Saints Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 227, Norton, VA or Norton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 76, Norton, VA.