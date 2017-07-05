KINGSPORT - Burley “Jimmie Lee” Wallen, 77, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at his residence following a long period of declining health. Born in Kingsport on February 10, 1940, a son of the late Doyle and Ora Wallen, he had resided in this area since November 1999 moving from the Washington DC area. Jimmie was an over the road truck driver but retired from E.H. Walker Co. in 1999 following 15 years of service. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband of 55 ½ years, dad, poppy, brother and friend who loved gardening and flowers. Jimmie raised goats, enjoyed photography, riding his lawn mower and loved listening to southern gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Ora Wallen, sister, Geneva Wallen; aunt, Ruby Eldridge; and great-granddaughter, Raelee Sanders.

Survivors include his wife of 55 ½ years, Bettie Grogg Wallen; his 3 children, Toni Greer of Rogersville, Tammy L. Wallen of Kingsport, and Jamie L. Wallen and wife, Tanya of Kingsport; 6 grandchildren, Katie Bellamy, Kevin Mothershead, Jessica Stanley and husband, Todd, Ashlee Wallen, Alexis Wallen, and Taylor Wallen; 4 great-grandchildren, Meghan Mothershead, Dillon Mothershead, Emma Stanley, Tyler Mothershead, and 3 soon to be born great-grandchildren; brother, Duffer Wallen and wife, Robin of Kingsport; special aunt, Blond Livesay of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Gary and Marlene Eidson, and Roy Ripley; and his pets, Jasper and London.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-5:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5:00 pm Friday in the chapel with Rev. Billy Wayne Arrington officiating. Special music will be provided by Rev. Billy Wayne Arrington and Alexis Wallen.

Burial will follow graveside services at 11:00 am on Saturday at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson by 10:00 am Saturday and then proceed to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.