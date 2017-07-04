Tommy Ray Conkin

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas E. Conkin and his brother, Randy L. Conkin.

Tommy is survived by his mother, Edith Duncan Conkin; sister, Donna Carnes; nephews, Robert James Livingston, Randy Conkin, Jr., and Joshua Travis Livingston; nieces, Krystal Kay Clerk, Jamie Jo Tate, and Latonya L. Conkin; and several great nieces and a great nephew.

Private services and burial will take place at a later date in Duncan Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.

Online condolences may be offered at www.hamlettdobson.com .