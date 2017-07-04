Roy Rex Hill

He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Deliverance Fellowship Church in Norton, Va. He was a son of the late Claude Swanson Hill and Clara Nadine Adkins Hill. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Hill and Elmer Hill.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew Hill and his fiancé, Alechia Mullins, of Wise, Va. and Jonathan Hill and his wife Amanda of Bristol, Va.; five grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis Hill of Kingsport, Tn. and Johnny Hill and his wife Penny of Clintwood, Va.; a half-sister, Violet Hill Hancock of Gainesville, FL.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Hunsucker officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.