Mary K. Goins

• Today at 12:49 PM

KINGSPORT - Mary K. Goins, 85, formerly of New Carlisle, OH and Kingsport, died Thursday, June 29, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Cocoa, FL after an extended illness.

Born in Wise County, VA, she was raised in Kingsport. Mary had worked for Inter-Mountain Telephone Company as an operator. She lived in New Carlisle, OH most of her life before moving to Cocoa, FL in 2008. Mary was a member of Southern Hills Church of Christ in Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her son, William (Bill) Richard Goins, Jr.; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Mary is survived by her husband, William Richard Goins of the home; daughter, Marie Todd and husband, Matthew of Cocoa, FL; sister, Betty Dorton of Kingsport; brother, Herbert Snodgrass, Jr. of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Lennis France officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.