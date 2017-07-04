Mary K. Goins

Born in Wise County, VA, she was raised in Kingsport. Mary had worked for Inter-Mountain Telephone Company as an operator. She lived in New Carlisle, OH most of her life before moving to Cocoa, FL in 2008. Mary was a member of Southern Hills Church of Christ in Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her son, William (Bill) Richard Goins, Jr.; 2 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Mary is survived by her husband, William Richard Goins of the home; daughter, Marie Todd and husband, Matthew of Cocoa, FL; sister, Betty Dorton of Kingsport; brother, Herbert Snodgrass, Jr. of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Lennis France officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.