Linda Marie Trent Simpson

She was born November 13, 1961. Linda was saved years ago at North Fork Baptist Church where she was a member.

She was preceded death by her father, Bruce Trent.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Simpson and step-father, Vinson Simpson; husband, Gary Simpson; son, Allen Simpson; brothers, Gale (Mary Jane) Trent, Danny Trent, David Trent, Jamie Trent; step-sisters, Theresa Byrd, Betty Geel; several nieces and nephews; two special nieces which lived with her several years, Carlie and Catie Trent.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Dean Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .