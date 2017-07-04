logo

no avatar

Linda Marie Trent Simpson

• Today at 3:01 PM

ROGERSVILLE - Linda Marie Trent Simpson, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 13, 1961. Linda was saved years ago at North Fork Baptist Church where she was a member.

She was preceded death by her father, Bruce Trent.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Simpson and step-father, Vinson Simpson; husband, Gary Simpson; son, Allen Simpson; brothers, Gale (Mary Jane) Trent, Danny Trent, David Trent, Jamie Trent; step-sisters, Theresa Byrd, Betty Geel; several nieces and nephews; two special nieces which lived with her several years, Carlie and Catie Trent.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Dean Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .