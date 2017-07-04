He was born October 6, 1931 in Kingsport to the late, Roscoe and Alice Woods McAninch.

Herman was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather and brother. His hobbies included salt water fishing, collecting coins, guns and Indian relics, playing checkers and volleyball at the Renaissance Center. He enjoyed studying history especially, the Civil War period. Herman was an avid UT football fan.

Mr. McAninch was the retired owner of McAninch Market and McAninch Apartments. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. He attended Pleasant View Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Florence Chase, Kathryn Hines and Myrtle Spivey; brothers, James, Frank, Bobby and R.C. McAninch.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty-six years, Gladys Carpenter McAninch; son, Stoney McAninch and wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Haylee McAninch and fiance’ Caleb Deal; sisters, Betty Hensley and Connie Monday; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 5:00-6:45 pm at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor J. Darren Duncan officiating.

A Military Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 at 10:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section D. Serving as pallbearers, Brian Cody, Brent Whitmore, Scott Byerley, Caleb Deal, Jeff Stewart and Lonnie Stout.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Preston Place II for their compassionate care of our husband and dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Herman’s honor be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

The care of Herman W. McAninch and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.