Guy F. Taylor, Jr.

He was the son of the late Hazel Hoppers Taylor and Guy F. Taylor, Sr., a longtime North Charleston physician. He was born on August 7, 1935 in Citron, Alleghany County, NC. The family moved to North Charleston as his father was recruited by Roper Hospital to come to Charleston to practice medicine.

Mr. Taylor graduated from North Charleston High School, and attended Emory University in Atlanta, GA, where he met the love of his life, Laura Dryden Taylor, of Kingsport, TN. Guy and Laura moved to Kingsport, where he worked for Tennessee Eastman Company from 1961 To 1985. They moved to the Isle of Palms in 1985, where Guy spent the remainder of his life. He served as a charter member of the Isle of Palms Planning Commission and for ten years thereafter, four as chairman. He also served fourteen years on the Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals, six years as chairman. He also was a member of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Board and the Charleston County School District Construction Advisory Board. He was a former owner of Century 21 The Atlantic Group of the Isle of Palms as a licensed SC Real Estate Broker. He is a former president of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, and member of the Kingsport Jaycees and Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Kingsport Citizens Advisory Council, and Chair of the joint North Carolina-Tennessee committee which worked to determine the route of Interstate 26 between Asheville, NC and Johnson City, TN.

Locally, Mr. Taylor was a proud member of the German Friendly Society, the American Legion, the East Cooper Republican Club and former member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Ft. Sumter Camp. A veteran of the US Army from the Cuban Missile Crisis, Mr. Taylor instilled in his children a love of country, an overarching love for family, and an American's preference for public service. He believed in duty and honor, as well, embodying Robert E. Lee's great quote, "Duty is the sublimest word in the English Language. One should always seek to do his duty. One cannot do more, and should never ascribe to do less."

Taylor is survived by his wife of sixty years, Laura Dryden Taylor of the Isle of Palms, son Dryden "Dee" Taylor (Bonne Mimi. M I.) of Mt. Pleasant, a sixteen year member of the Isle of Palms City Council, Kurt Taylor (Melody) of North Charleston, a fourteen year member of the North Charleston City Council and retired Charleston County Administrator, Melinda "Mendy" Taylor Gowder (Andrew) of Mt. Pleasant, granddaughters Kinley Britt Taylor Reeves (Nic) of Chapel Hill, NC, Lauren Alby Taylor Waddell (Drew) of Mt. Pleasant and Laura Katherine Taylor of North Charleston, Grandsons Whittaker Grey Gowder of Savannah, GA and Benjamin Nicholas Taylor of North Charleston.

The family received friends at J. Henry Stuhr, East Cooper Chapel from six until eight o'clock on Thursday, June 29.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to send donations to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd., N. Charleston, SC, 29406.