Else Therese F. Berry

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm in the chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow in the Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section N.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society, P. O. Box 922, Kingsport, TN 37662.

