Lura Bell Laster

She loved to make quilts to give to family and friends. Lura Bell was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend to many. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church and had attended Edgewood Methodist Church until her health declined.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rod Laster; daughter, Janice Churchwell; parents, James Early and Mandy Early; several brothers and two sons-in-law.

Lura Bell is survived by her loving daughters, Ruth Goodson and Wanda Brown; grandchildren, Leann Hensley and husband Danny, Robin Johnson and friend Donnie Valdez, Jason Johnson and wife Anna; great grandchildren, Kayla, Jarod, Logan and Julie; two great great grandchildren, Jace and Ada; son-in-law, Harold Churchwell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 5:00 pm till 6:30 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral will follow at 6:30 pm with Rev. Floyd Ward officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Harrison Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.