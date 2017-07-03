logo

Lura Bell Laster

• Today at 3:40 PM

ROGERSVILLE - Lura Bell Laster, age 100 Years, of Rogersville, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, July 3, 2017.

She loved to make quilts to give to family and friends. Lura Bell was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend to many. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church and had attended Edgewood Methodist Church until her health declined.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rod Laster; daughter, Janice Churchwell; parents, James Early and Mandy Early; several brothers and two sons-in-law.

Lura Bell is survived by her loving daughters, Ruth Goodson and Wanda Brown; grandchildren, Leann Hensley and husband Danny, Robin Johnson and friend Donnie Valdez, Jason Johnson and wife Anna; great grandchildren, Kayla, Jarod, Logan and Julie; two great great grandchildren, Jace and Ada; son-in-law, Harold Churchwell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 5:00 pm till 6:30 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral will follow at 6:30 pm with Rev. Floyd Ward officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Harrison Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. 