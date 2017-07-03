Other survivors include: her brother, Jeff (Misti) Davidson & nephews, Austin & Conner of Bristol, VA; aunts, Belinda Davidson Carter of Knoxville, TN and Linda (Charles) Cates of Houston, TX; uncle, Joe Tate of New York City; her husband’s parents, William and Barbara Radmacher of Corydon, IN; and so many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Miles and Florita Davidson; maternal grandparents, Fleet & Evelyn Tate; and her beloved “Uncle Steve” Carter.

From early childhood Laura Leigh loved to sing, and charm everyone with her expressive brown eyes and infectious smile. Known and loved by many for her wit, honesty, and compassion, she fulfilled a childhood dream by working in New York as an actress, singer, and writer. She was a member of John Street United Methodist Church.

A Service of Death & Resurrection for Laura Leigh will be held at John Street United Methodist Church, 44 John Street in Lower Manhattan, on Saturday July 8 at 12:00pm.

Memorial gatherings will take place in Kingsport, Tennessee and Indiana later this month.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations and condolences be sent to: Rev. Jason & Oliver Davidson-Radmacher, c/o Asbury Crestwood UMC, 167 Scarsdale Rd., Tuckahoe, NY 10707.

Online condolences may be left for the family at http://www.westchesterfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/2972758/Davidson-Laura/obituary.php

Westchester Funeral Home, New York served the family of Laura Leigh Davidson.