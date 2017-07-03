James Randall Keller

He was the first son of James Cornelius & Betty Jane Venable Keller and was preceded in death by his beloved mother. Other than the time he spent serving in the US Army, Randall lived the majority of his life as a resident of Blountville Tennessee until moving to Willow Springs, NC a year ago.

Randall was blessed with many talents and he will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. He felt a special calling to help those who were in need, unselfishly volunteering his time, skills and resources. His reputation as a willing friend and servant spread far and wide. He never hesitated to go or to give, no matter the time or the request. He strived to live according to God’s word, that “to whom much was given, of him much will be required.” Having seen the graciousness of the Lord in his own life, he dedicated himself to stewardship and giving each day. He kept a humble heart, and always felt he had received so much more than he gave.

He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Blountville, TN, where he served as a deacon for many years. He especially enjoyed going on mission trips that involved construction and working with young people. His love for children was easily seen by the “cow train” ride he built and loaned to area churches as well as the variety of 4-wheelers he had in his barn. Time and weather permitting, he also enjoyed playing golf and riding his Harley motorcycle.

He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration with distinction as an Airways Systems Specialist after 25 years. Always endeavoring for excellence, he successfully completed every advanced mathematics course the FAA had to offer. In addition to this, he was a licensed contractor, electrician and the owner of Keller Siding and Windows for over 35 years.

Every aspect of Randall’s life demonstrated his deep and abiding love and devotion for his family. Those left behind to cherish his memories are his loving, adoring wife of 45 years, Iris Shelton Keller, his son Major (Retired) James Clifton Keller and wife Sherri, Apex, NC; daughter, Starlett Keller Little and husband Brandon, Fuquay Varina, NC. Also, the four apples of his eye, his treasured granddaughters: Jasmine and Carissa Keller; Delaney and Makenna Little. Also surviving are brothers Timothy Keller and wife Esther, Matthew Keller and sister, Cynthia Shelton all of Blountville, TN. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Knowing it would be impossible to choose just a few pallbearers from Randall’s many, many friends, his family wishes for all of his friends to consider themselves as honorary pallbearers.

“We make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give.” Winston Churchill.

The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clay Austin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.