Else Therese F. Berry

She was born in Nurnberg, Germany and had lived in Kingsport for the past 60 years.

Mrs. Berry loved her dogs, wild life and was a joy to everyone who knew her. She enjoyed needle work, gardening and volunteer work.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband C. E. Berry; parents, Georg and Anna Maria Fuchs and a sister.

Surviving are her two nephews; two step daughters, Suzanne Berry Powell (Bert) and Joyce Berry Cook; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; dear friends, Luise Muller, Nurnberg, Germany, Jean Overbay and William P. and K. H. Grigsby and all her beloved dogs.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm in the chapel with Pastor David Smith officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow in the Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section N.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society, P. O. Box 922, Kingsport, TN 37662.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for their care and compassion.

