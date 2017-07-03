Edith J. “Jerri” Beavers

She was known to her family as Jug. Born August 27, 1933 at Beechfork, WV, she was a daughter of dedicated parents, the late Bill and Liz Meade Milsap. Jug was dearly loved by her nieces and nephews many whom lived with her during their life time. Jerri was a faithful and caring woman taking care of her parents, sister, Hazel and husband for many years. She will be greatly missed. Jerri had a strong faith in the Lord and Savior. She loved gospel music and she LOVED fishing. The family would like to thank Brenda Falin, Amber Hood and Elmcroft Senior Living for their dedication and caring actions during Jerris' need. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Carl Beavers; her beloved son, G.C. "Sam" Barnette and his father, Ernest Barnette; brother, John Millsap; sisters, Virginia "Rose" Gayness, Jacqueline Beavers, Pauline Sparks, Ruth Owens, Hazel Harris; stepson, Dennis "Buck" Beavers; mother in law, Hazel Beavers; sister in law, Ruth Dotson.

Those left behind are grandsons, Daniel Barnette, Wallie and Chris Beavers, Zac and Phoenix Cole, and Shannon Roop; granddaughter, Ashley Belcher; great grandson, Avery Barnette; step daughter, Sandy Cole and husband, Rick; daughters in law, Melissa Beavers and Debbie Belcher; brother in law, Jennings Dotson; sister in law, Loretta Harvey and husband, Jim.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell VA where funeral services be conducted at 2 PM with Pastor Chris Dotson officiating. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Bluefield VA. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Scott Co. Humane Society SCHS, PO Box 1535, Gate City VA, 24251, or American Cancer Society 230 Charwood Dr. Abingdon, VA 24210 or Alzheimer’s Assn. 919 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60611.

Online condolences may be sent to www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com