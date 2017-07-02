Naurene E. (Gann) Bledsoe

She was born October 1, 1929, in Dallas City, IL, the daughter of the late William & Mary A. (Humphries) Gann. On May 11, 1948, she married McHenry “Mac” Bledsoe, who preceded her in death on March 12, 2014.

Naurene was a wonderful mother, homemaker and devoted wife. She loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her family. She attended Gospel Light Mission Church in Kokomo. Naurene worked for Delco Electronics until 1980. After retirement, Naurene and Mac moved to Virginia, where they lived for 30 years before moving back to Kokomo. They were members of Burkes Union Church in Blackwater, VA.

Naurene is survived by her children, Linda New, Kokomo, Darrell (Becky) Bledsoe, New Market, TN, David (Sylvy) Bledsoe, Oldsmar, FL, Michael (Tonita) Bledsoe, Russiaville, and Phillip (Mary) Bledsoe, Sharpsville; 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and brother, Robert “Bob” (Hope) Gann, Kokomo.

Naurene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Norma Jean Summerton, brother, Gary Gann, and nephew, Edward Gann.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.