Margaret Pecktol Bedford

She was born in the Wadlow Gap area of Kingsport and at an early age went to live with her sister, Irene. Margaret was an employee of Eastman, retiring after 42 years. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, active in the Eastern Star and Women’s Auxiliary of HVMC for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard T. Bedford; sisters, Elizabeth Medlin, Frances Hickam, Manie Miller, Rachel Dykes, Irene Childress; and brother, Henry Pectol.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Ruth Shankles of Kingsport; brother, Flem H. Pecktol and wife Bessie of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be nephews.

Memorial contributions may be given to an organization of your choice.

