Dorothy Louise Combs

Mrs. Combs was born on April 2, 1935 in Russell County, VA the daughter of William Martin and Rosie Johnson Hartsock. She was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church in New Washington, IN and was an avid quilter enjoyed embroidering and reading. She retired from the Jay C Food Store in Charlestown in 1997 after several years.

Survivors include her daughters, Janice Mae Robertson and her husband Lonnie of Jeffersonville, IN, Judy Gay Glotzbach of Houston, TX and Joyce Kay Mills and her husband Michael of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Henry C. Combs Jr and his wife Anitra of Turner Station, KY; sister, Mary Naomi Rutherford of Kingsport, TN; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Henry Curtis Combs; children, Jerry Dean and Jenny Ruth Combs; brothers, Billy and Phillip Lee Hartstock; sister Gaynell Norris.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown, IN with burial in East Lawn Cemetery in Kingsport, TN with a Graveside Service held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Expressions in memory of Mrs. Comb may take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association.