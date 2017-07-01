Terrie Lynn Slemp

She was a U.S. Navy veteran. She was a RN having worked at both Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, TN and Tucson Regional Medical Center, Tucson, AZ. She had attended the Weber City Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Joseph Cowden.

She is survived by her mother, Susan Brummette Cowden of Kingsport, TN; her husband, Ricky Slemp of Kingsport, TN; a daughter, Aimee Lynn Pryor of Tucson, AZ; two sons, Luke Joseph Pryor and Jake Hunter Pryor, both of Tucson, AZ; two grandchildren, Madisyn Grace Landis and Warren Joseph Landis, both of Tucson, AZ; a brother, Matthew Joseph Cowden and his wife Tracy of Bristol, TN; a niece, Chesney Cowden; two nephews, Christian Cowden and Colton Cowden; two uncles, John Brummette and Jeff Brummette and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Graveside committal services will be conducted Monday morning, July 3, 2017, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Va. The time of graveside services will be announced at the funeral service.