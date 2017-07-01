Roy Blaine Markham

Roy was employed as Executive Director of Castlewood Water and Sewage Authority and served as Region I Director for the Virginia Rural Water Association.

Roy was the son of Helen Markham and the late John Markham of Coeburn, VA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grover Cleveland Markham, Easter Nannie Flora MaeBelle Markham, Hardaway Bennett and Lillian Bennett.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Susan Markham; son, Ryan Markham of Wilder, KY; daughter, Allison Holmes and husband, Kevin of Glade Spring, VA; son, Roger Coomer and wife, Amber of Roanoke, VA; sister, Mary Rash of Big Stone Gap, VA; brother, Joel Markham and wife Melissa of Coeburn, VA; six grandchildren, Ashleigh Call and husband Nathaniel, Zachary Bird, Kaleb Holmes, Ella Coomer, Noah Coomer and Liam Coomer; one great-grandchild, Rylan Call, and many special nieces and nephews.

Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. Roy always had an unselfish desire to assist others in need and a willingness to share his time and extensive knowledge. More individuals are needed in this world that share the characteristics of selflessness and compassion to family, friends and strangers, as Roy demonstrated throughout his life. “Do not pass by a man in need, for you may be the hand of God to him” (Proverbs 3:27). Roy, you will be thought about and missed daily. We anticipate the day we will reunite with you and our Heavenly Father.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home in Coeburn, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Samuel Rose officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Acres Memorial Gardens in Coeburn, VA on Monday July 3, 2017 at 12:00 Noon. Arrangements by Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave. NE, Coeburn, VA.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of Castlewood Water and Sewage Authority for their support and participation as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/give.html.