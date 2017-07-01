logo

no avatar

Dorothy M. Booth

• Today at 2:25 PM

KINGSPORT - Dorothy M. Booth, 97, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord late Thursday evening, June 29, 2017 at Bristol Hospice House.Dorothy was born in Ohio and had lived Kingsport since 1986. She was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence B. Booth.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hasty and husband Brad of Gray; four grandsons, Matthew and Marie, Stephen and Aundrea, Daniel and Martha, and David; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Majel Halahan of Florida.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017, at Indian Springs Baptist Church with Dr. David Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faithbridge Church, 301 S. Main St., Manchester, NH 03102.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Dorothy M. Booth.