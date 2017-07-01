She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence B. Booth.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hasty and husband Brad of Gray; four grandsons, Matthew and Marie, Stephen and Aundrea, Daniel and Martha, and David; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Majel Halahan of Florida.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017, at Indian Springs Baptist Church with Dr. David Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faithbridge Church, 301 S. Main St., Manchester, NH 03102.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Dorothy M. Booth.