Clara (Peggy) Pearcy

She was born in Castlewood, Va but had resided in Church Hill most of her life. She attended Upper Room Fellowship Church and was dedicated to serving the Lord. Her life was inspirational to all that knew her. She was retired from North Electric and was a homemaker for most of her life, who loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Pearcy; her parents, L. G. and Ada Jessee; sister, Margie Brooks; brothers, Clayton Jessee, Bufford Jessee, Marvin Jessee and Garland Jessee.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Jearl Pearcy; daughters, Debbie (Lonnie) Barnette and Anita (Charles) Mick; grandsons Nathan (Paulette) Manis and Adam Riner; granddaughters, Tonya (Matthew) Dalton, Jessica (Chris) Robertson and Julia Worley; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Phillips, Edna (Luther) Crawford, Esta Jordan and Jean Vencill; brother, Arland (Darlene) Jessee; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Fred Churchwell and Leona Buchanan.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeremiah Throwbridge officiating. Entombment will follow in Church Hill Memory Gardens.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Preston Place II, The Waters of Johnson City and members of Avalon Hospice, with special thanks to Jessica, Susie, Daniel, Brooks and Sherry.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Pearcy family.