Allie Mae Depew

Allie graduated from Dunganon High School in 1949. Allie loved spending time with and caring for her family, and hosting family gatherings. Even though she had no children of her own, she was a mother to a multitude. Allie was a devoted Christian and a member of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church. She retired from Eastman Kodak after 34 years of committed service.

In addition to her parents and husband, Allie was preceded in death by brothers, Willie H. Starnes, and Eddie H. Starnes; and sisters, Lora S. Liner, and Nellie K. Egan.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Browning (KPT); brothers, Paul E. Starnes (Gate City), Olin B. Starnes (Fall Branch), and Roy B. Starnes and wife Carol (KPT), Clifford D. Starnes and wife Mary Ann (KPT), and Mack Starnes (Church Hill); and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to cousin Eula Qualls and Carol Williams for their devoted love and care of Allie Mae in her last days.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 3, 2017 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow immediately following the service in the Garden of Everlasting Life II at East Lawn Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Egan, Jim Crawford, Brent Starnes, Mike Starnes, Rob Starnes, and Mark Starnes.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.