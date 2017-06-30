logo

no avatar

Walter Gardner

• Today at 9:13 AM

HILTONS, VA - Walt, 87, peacefully left this world on the afternoon of June 18, 2017 -- Father's Day -- after an enjoyable day at church where he was honored as the oldest father in attendance. Shalom, Dad. Shalom Grandad.

The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, at Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Will Shewey and Pastor Jason Ratliff officiating. Music will be provided by Luanne and Eric McMurray. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 10, Hiltons, VA 24258) in appreciation of their love and support.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com 

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gardner family.