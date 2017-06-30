Walter Gardner

The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, at Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Will Shewey and Pastor Jason Ratliff officiating. Music will be provided by Luanne and Eric McMurray. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 10, Hiltons, VA 24258) in appreciation of their love and support.

