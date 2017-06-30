Thomas M. Blackburn

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday at Wheeler United Methodist Church and at any time at the home. Funeral services will be conducted after the visitation at 7:00 pm with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.

Burial will follow graveside services at 12:00 pm Saturday at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City. Those attending the committal services are asked to assemble at 11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home to go in procession. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Posts 3/265.

