Rev. Louis T. Ketron

He retired from the U.S. Army as a 2cnd lieutenant, having served in D Company 305th Battalion, and with the 82cnd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Louis taught at Rhea County High School, and served many years as pastor with the Holston Conference, United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Amanda Ketron.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Ketron; daughters, Darla Akers (John), Rhonda Ketron-Ellis (Jerry); son, Scott Ketron (Rhonda); grandchildren, Landon, Kristen (Brad), Josh, Max, Chase, Sydney; great-grandchild, Braelen; sister, Carolyn Hickman (Gene); brothers, Paul Ketron (Barbara), Harold Ketron (Judy).

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 104. P.O. Box 4242, Sevierville, TN 37864.

Funeral Service 7 PM Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Atchley’s Seymour Chapel with Rev. Richard Richter officiating. Graveside service and interment 9:30 AM Thursday July 6, 2017 at East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) with military honors provided by American Legion Post 104. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865-577-2807).

Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com