Minnie Lea Hall

Minnie was of the Baptist faith and loved life. She was always singing and dancing. She loved spending time with her family and doing things with her grandchildren.

Minnie was born in Scott Co., VA on January 8, 1943 to the late Wiley and Lula Laney Peak.

In addition to her parents, she is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Jimmie Arthur Hall; sisters, Bonnie Quesenberry, Hazel Laney and Shirley Peak Overbay; brothers, Oscar Peak, Billy Joe Peak and Curtis Peak preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, James “Cookie” Hall and wife, Sandra, Dungannon, VA, Daisy French and husband, Brian, Surgionsville, TN, Barbie Marshall and husband, Tony, Church Hill, TN, Ruby Dickenson and husband, Randy, Dungannon, VA, Angie Grizzle and fiance, Dustin Nave, Church Hill, TN and Linda Minnix and husband, James, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Sonya Hall, Eric Begley, Travis Hall, Kayla Hall, Anthony Rhoton, Jimmie Ramsey, Greg Parks, Brittany Fletcher, Christy Gibson, Dalton Grizzle, Jeremy Buchanan, and Braxton Hall; 16 great-grandchildren; host of children who called her grandmother; sisters, Jeanette Baker, Coeburn, VA and Linda Turner, Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m, Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home or anytime at the home of Giles and Brittany Fletcher at 628 Hunter’s Valley East Road, Dungannon, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Smith and Rev. Danny Darnell officiating. Robin Woodcock, Danny and Jerry Darnell will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Monday, July 3, 2017 at Hall Cemetery, Hunter’s Valley Community in Dungannon, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Caden Hall, Ashton Parks and Colton Fletcher will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

