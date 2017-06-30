Lynell Warren Johnston Taylor

She was the much loved pianist for the Fall Branch United Methodist Church for the most part of 54 years, starting at 12 years of age. Lynell was lifelong member of Fall Branch United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmie Johnston; parents, Clair and Dell Warren; and brother, Billy Warren.

Lynell is survived by husband, Jim Taylor; 3 daughters, Carolyn Faries, Teresa Johnston, and Danielle Bustos; 2 granddaughters, Macie White and Teighlor Bustos; 2 sisters-in-law; a niece; 2 nephews; and lifelong friend, Debbie Richards.

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA’s of Smoky Mountain Hospice, and Autumn, Katherine and Jessica of Aid and Assist for the excellent care that they provided.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. David Tully and Rev. Barry Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fall Branch United Methodist Church, 1901 Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656.