Larry Gene Lane

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Amos Lane; brothers, Henry Lane and Junior Lane.

Larry is survived by his wife of 13 years, Janice Cline Lane; father, Frankie Lane; sisters, Gracie Painter and Eva Overbay; brother, Jerry Lane and wife Lori; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.

A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Vern Hall officiating.

