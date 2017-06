The family will be having a graveside service on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with Rev. Gary Hunley officiating.

The family has requested no food be brought to the home.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to the Disabled Veterans Association, National Headquarters, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.

An online guest register is available for the Bartlett family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.