Agnes Cox Estep

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. Bobby Hillman will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Point Truth Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Point Truth Cemetery Fund in care of Sheila Nash, 148 Crow Hollow Lane, Nickelsville, VA 24271.

