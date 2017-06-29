Walter Gardner

Walt, 87, peacefully left this world on the afternoon of June 18, 2017 -- Father's Day -- after an enjoyable day at church where he was honored as the oldest father in attendance. Shalom, Dad. Shalom Grandad.

Walter Raleigh Gardner was born September 14, 1929 in Hiltons, Virginia, to Albert Vance and Grace Carter Gardner. When he told his children that he had to walk two miles to school, he wasn't kidding, except his trek to Maces Springs Elementary also involved crossing the North Fork of the Holston River in a flat-bottomed wooden boat. He excelled at school, graduating from Hilton High and King College, where he played basketball. He later attended Tulane University in New Orleans for graduate school. Walter was a Parole Officer in Hampton, Virginia when he met and married the love of his life, Ann Quay Gardner. They moved to Lebanon, Virginia where Walter was the Superintendent of Welfare. He then embarked on a 20-year career with International Paper Company which took his family to North Carolina, Louisiana, Kentucky and Georgia. He and his beloved wife Ann "retired" to Hiltons, Virgina where they ran a real estate appraisal business. They were active in Scott County Farm Bureau, where Walt served as President and remained as a board member into his mid 80s. He also enjoyed Hiltons Memorial UMC where he served on several boards and committees, and enjoyed Sunday School up until his last day on earth. One of his greatest joys, however, was introducing his 7 grandchildren to life in the mountains. Walt was the grandad who built bonfires, created a driving range, helped construct a zipline, shot off fireworks, and had plenty of tubes and boats for his children and grandchildren to float down the river. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, being on the river and golfing, which he did well into his 80s.

Walter was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 60 years, Ann, as well as his brother Wilmer.

He is survived by three children: Brian (Carol) Gardner, Craig (Alison) Gardner and Amy (Neil) Griffin; seven grandchildren: Grant Gardner, Madison Gardner, Lexy Manley, Tyler Gardner, Maggie Gardner, Julia Griffin and Benjamin Griffin; and great granddaughter Zoe Manley. Also surviving are his sister Jane (Ken) Sapp and brother Benny (Linda) Gardner.

The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, at Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 10, Hiltons, VA 24258) in appreciation of their love and support.

