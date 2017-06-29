Thomas M. Blackburn

The oldest of 12 children, he was born in Norton, VA, the son of Oran L. Blackburn and Mable Mullins Blackburn. He was the last surviving member of the 1941 class of Hiltons High School. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Cronin. He began work at Eastman as one of the first electrical apprentices and retired from Holston Defense as an electrical engineer technologist in 1985. He served the Lord as a circuit pastor in the Holston United Methodist Conference, preaching the gospel for many years. Never one to be idle, he enjoyed camping, biking, traveling extensively, and acquired his pilot’s license after the age of 50. In later years, he especially enjoyed researching his family genealogy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rachel Blackburn, and his siblings, Barbara Richardson, Frank Blackburn, Jeanette Tomlinson, Yvonne Carter, Christine Jones, and Norma Odum.

Surviving are his second wife of 40 years, Mary Lee Wing Blackburn; his children, Cecilia A. King and spouse, Gary O. King; Tom Blackburn, Jr., and Becky Scott and spouse, Jeffery W. Scott; and stepson, Frank Wing Jr. and spouse, Kathy Wing. Much to his delight he is survived by 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His precious remaining siblings are Oran (Bird) Blackburn, Ruth Ann Fugate, Joe Blackburn, Roberta Stewart, and Keith Blackburn, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday at Wheeler United Methodist Church and at any time at the home. Funeral services will be conducted after the visitation at 7:00 pm with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.

Burial will follow graveside services at 12:00 pm Saturday at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City. Those attending the committal services are asked to assemble at 11:00 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home to go in procession. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Posts 3/265.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at HVMC and Church Hill Health Care for the care they provided.

