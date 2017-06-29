Sherman Soloman Wingate, Sr.

He was born on June 8, 1922 in Ayden, NC. He was a member of Living Waters Pentecostal Church in Chesapeake, VA and attended Keokee Church of God since moving one and a half years ago. He loved going to church and went for the last time the night before his 95th birthday. He loved reading his Bible until he lost his eyesight. He and his wife of 74 and one half years made Portsmouth their home after he had served in the Navy for seven years. He was a diesel mechanic on ships, USS PGM 20, USS Algorab, and USS Papago during World War II and the Korean War. He also worked a second job at Stalls Sunoco Alexandria’s Corner, then later after retiring he worked at Chesapeake-Suffolk Airport for Van Sumners.

He is preceded in death by his parents, David A. Wingate, Sr. and Dora Ella Peed Wingate; brothers, David, Jr., Verrall, Harvey, and Sherward; sisters, Lucy Stock and Shirley Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Holton Wingate of Keokee; his sons, Sherman, Jr. (Helen) of Richmond, VA, Isaac (Sharon) and Ken of Portsmouth, VA; daughters, Patricia Annette Johnson (Bruce) of Keokee and Paula Klender (Jim) of Brian, OH; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services with military rites accorded by the Navy Funeral Honors Team, local V.F. W. and D.M.V. members will be held at Lee Memorial Gardens, 1986 Hickory Flats Rd., Pennington Gap, VA, on July 2, 2017 at 2:30pm with Pastor Billy McDonald officiating. A viewing will be held 15 minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keokee Church of God, PO Box 79, Keokee VA 24265, Pennington Gap Church of God, 363 Main St., Pennington Gap, VA 24277, or MSA Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 3699, Wise, VA 24293.

