Louise Margaret Sensabaugh

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. and Crew Click Sensabugh; sisters, Doris Sensabaugh Powell and Ruth Sensabaugh Kilgore; nephew, Fred Luther Carter; niece, Lisa Powell Arnold.

Survivors include her sisters, Anna Sensabaugh Anderson and Elaine Sensabaugh Carter and, Bobbie Sensabaugh Olivarri (James); brothers. Fred Alan Sensabaugh (Anna) and Douglas M. Sensabaugh (Gayle); 6 nieces; 5 nephews; along with a host of special friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11AM on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Liberty Hill Cemetery with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Indian Path Medical Center in the emergency room, ICU, 4th floor, and 5th floor. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Reba in the ICU and Dr. Patel.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Sensabaugh family.