James Howard Shoemaker

Jim had several jobs over the years, starting out as bag boy at Oakwood Grocery Store, working at a Sinclair gas station, and Slip Not Belting before he married his high school sweetheart and started as an operator at Eastman Chemical Company for 35 years (mostly in Tenite). He retired in 1995 after his youngest daughter married and left the home. He enjoyed working as a mechanic and with various woodworking projects in his spare time throughout his life until his health didn’t allow such activities. He was an avid Gate City football fan, coin collector & enjoyed collecting & watching a variety of movies which he “rented out” to family. He especially loved talking about his grandchildren and seeing them. He was always willing to help his children & grandchildren as well as friends and extended family.

James taught his children and grandchildren the meaning of hard work. He always gave his family more opportunities than he had. He was a quiet man much like his favorite movie character, John Wayne. He was even called “John Wayne” during his hospitalization recently by the nurses because he always had his John Wayne blanket near him.

James was a member of Vicars Chapel for several years. His faith in the Lord was nurtured by his church and he often talked of his church family especially James, Dorothy, Verbie, Isabelle, Jack, and Jo.

James, also known to friends as “Jim” or “Greasy Jim”, is survived by his wife Betty of 58 years; son, James Michael (Suzanne) Shoemaker; daughters, Penny Shoemaker Renfro and Brigitte (Jeff) Casteel; grandsons, Chris (Whitney) Shoemaker, Cory Chaffin, Tim Shoemaker, and Samuel Casteel; granddaughters, Jessica (John) Lee and Sarah Christian Casteel; brother, Larry (Toe) Shoemaker; nephew, Matt (Becky) Shoemaker; niece, Deanna (Wayne) Morelock; along with many close friends and church family.

James was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.

