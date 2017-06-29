The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Larry Beavers officiating. Walter and Mary Taylor will provide the music.

Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank her niece, Margaret Blevins for all of her help, and the staff of Wexford House for the care they gave Frankie.

An online guest register is available for the Beard family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Frankie M. Beard.