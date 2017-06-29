Fodell Rogers Hopkins

Born on May 28, 1923, in the Lee Valley area of Hawkins County, she was the youngest of eleven children born to John Pleasant Rogers and Lula Belle Pearson Rogers. She owned and operated Fodell’s Beauty Shoppe and Town Motel for over 40 years. Married to Ross Campbell Hopkins in June 1957, they were active members of Sneedville United Methodist Church. With their marriage, they helped to raise two school-aged daughters, Juanita and Claudette, and later Fodell gave birth to sons Roger and Harry.

Fodell was preceded in death by husband Ross, son Harry Hopkins, daughter Claudette Rogers, great-granddaughter Leigh Manuel and Fodell’s older brothers and sisters, including Pleas Rogers (Esta) of Surgoinsville, Fred Rogers (Gean) of Morristown, Bert Rogers (Virginia) of Big Stone Gap and Clara Jones (Lamar) of Lee Valley.

Survivors include son Roger Hopkins (Kimberly) of Murfreesboro, daughter Juanita DeBord of Rogersville, grandchildren Ross Hopkins (Brittany) of Smyrna, Matthew Johnson of Knoxville, Katie Johnson (Eric) of Spring Hill, Samantha Carney (Jon) of Spring Hill, Patsy Price (Tom) of Rogersville, Anita Manuel of Morristown, Allen Rogers (Linda Carol) Thorn Hill, great-grandsons Matthew Allison of Knoxville and Liam Johnson of Spring Hill, great-granddaughter Megan Barnett (Trevor) of Rogersville, daughters-in-law Janie Hopkins of Murfreesboro and Deborah Irvin (Allen) of Church Hill, sisters-in-law Judy Hopkins (Ben) of Sneedville and Gean Winkles of Morristown, many nieces and nephews including Reece Carter (Donald) of Bowling Green, KY, Judy Kaye Davis of Morristown, Barry Rogers (Mary Neil) of Lake Junaluska, NC, Lila Seal (Sydney), Benjamin Hopkins (Brandy) and Julia Hopkins, all of Sneedville.

Special thanks go to the staff at Brookdale of Kingsport, Park View Meadows of Murfreesboro, NHC Murfreesboro and Caris Hospice.

Visitation will be at the Sneedville United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon July 1, 2017 from 12:00-3:00 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. led by the Reverend Dr. Kerry Bond and Reverend Steven Aker. Burial will follow at the Morgan Cemetery near Back Valley Road in Sneedville. McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville, www.mcneilfuneralhome.com, is serving the Hopkins family with all arrangements.