Danny Oscar Bartlett

Mr. Bartlett was born on July 12, 1946, in Sullivan County to his mother Janie Flanary Bartlett and the late Ora Oscar Bartlett.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Bartlett is survived by a sister, JoAnn Powers and husband, Russell, Gate City, VA, a Nephew, Rusty Powers and Fiancée, Jody, Gate City, VA.

The family will be having a graveside service on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with Rev. Gary Hunley officiating.

The family has requested no food be brought to the home.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to the Disabled Veterans Association, National Headquarters, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.

An online guest register is available for the Bartlett family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.