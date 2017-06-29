C. Harry Stanley

Harry is survived by daughters, Donna Wright (Tim Nixon); Debra Jones (John); son Jason Stanley (Linda Justice); grandchild, Cody Wright (Brittney Jones) the apple of his eye; sisters, Nina Robinson (Jackie) and Mona Edwards (Wayne); he also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 2, 2017 2 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 3 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Lynn Vanover officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood acres cemetery Coeburn, Virginia.

