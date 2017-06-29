Brenda Lee Necessary

Brenda found solace in caring for others. She was a dedicated employee at Brookhaven Manor for over 25 years. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her father, Brenda was preceded in death by her step-father, Ernest Blakley; brother, Ronnie Hollifield; and nephew, Joshua Hollifield.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 13 years, Tracy Necessary; daughter, Danielle Simpson & husband Ronald; three sons, Billy Crawford, Charles Ellis, and Larry Harben; step-daughter, Brittney Olmos; mother, Edith Blakley; sister, Karen Galloway; two brothers, Donald Hollifield & wife Kathy and Danny Hollifield & wife Shirley; nine grandchildren, Hayden Crawford, Trevor Simpson, Alidiah Simpson, Efren Necessary, Alexander Olmos, Ariona Olmos, Jayzee Lawson, Ashton Thompson, and Chloe Harbin; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guest and share memories on Saturday (July 1, 2017) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Arthur Franklin officiating.

Committal services will be held on Saturday (July 1, 2017) at 3 p.m. in the Garden of the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Necessary family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com .