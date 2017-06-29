Betty Jo Wilder Davis

She was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Davis and 2 sons, Douglas Davis and Michael Davis; son-in-law, Keith Cinnamon; her parents, Chris and Mae Lawson Wilder; sisters, Johnnie “Babe” Rhea, Emily Trent, Bernice Cantwell, Edna Trent, Depsie Greene and Millie Greene; brothers, Kyle Wilder, Hubert Wilder and Duane Wilder.

Betty Jo is survived by her daughters, Sherry Minor and husband Steve and Sue Cinnamon; son, Rod Davis and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Douglas Davis (Morgan), Summer Fox (Joey), Chris Davis (Misty) and Darren Cinnamon; chosen grandchildren, Tonya Farrell (Greg) and Cory Brown (Andie); great-grandchildren, Joseph Fox, Tristan Fox, Savannah Davis, Sierra Davis and Dalton Cinnamon; brother-in-law, James Davis (Lois); several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Kester Bunch officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 p.m. Pallbearers will be Doug Davis, Darren Cinnamon, Chris Davis, Joseph Fox, Tristan Fox and Cory Brown.

Online condolences may be sent to the family

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Davis family.