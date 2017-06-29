TACOMA, VA - Anna Mildred Young Horne, age 99, of Tacoma, Virginia, finished her race and

received her crown on June 28, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Thomas M. and Effie Cavendish Young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jackson Horne, as well as four brothers, John Young, Harry Young, Morris Young, and Rupert Young and three sisters, Hazel Young, Bernice Young Rutherford, and Beatrice Young Vance.

She is survived by her two daughters, and sons-in-law Karen and Joe Peters and Earlene and Rodney Lester and five grandchildren and their spouses Andrew (Beth) Peters, Mt. Vernon, IN; Jeremy (Emily) Peters, Alexandria, VA; Thomas (Amanda) Lester, Greensboro, NC; Alicia L. (Brad) Mellon, Clayton, NC; and Sara P. (Stamper) Schill, Wise, VA.; she is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; Anna Mellon, James Peters, Joseph Peters, Daniel Lester, Sylvia Peters, Georgia Peters, Amelia Schill, and Owen Schill.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 1, at the Tacoma United Methodist Church at 2 P.M. with Dr. David Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn. The family will receive friends from 12 noon-2 P.M. at the church.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book on line.

Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.