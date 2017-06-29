Agnes Cox Estep

Born in Kingsport, TN on March 11, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Margaret (Wilson) Cox. Agnes worked with Headstart with the Scott County School System for over 25 years. In addition to her parents, her daughter, Heather Jean Estep preceded her in death.

She leaves behind her sister, Martha C. Compton and husband, Jack, Dungannon, VA; brothers, Bane S. Cox, Dungannon, VA and George W. Cox and wife, Marjo, Jonesborough, TN; nephew, Josh J. Compton and Timbo Compton; nieces, Nikki Cox Taylor and husband, Chris, Tanya Rutledge and husband, Devin, and Marthanna Scott and husband, Brock; and her cat, that she dearly loved, Pooty Toot.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. Bobby Hillman will provide the music. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Point Truth Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the family at www.gatecityfunerals.com . In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Point Truth Cemetery Fund in care of Sheila Nash, 148 Crow Hollow Lane, Nickelsville, VA 24271. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Agnes Jean (Cox) Estep.