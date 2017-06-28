Rev. James H. Trent Sr.

Mr. Trent was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a Baptist minister for 56 years, putting his faith in God. He was a member of Carpenter’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Trent; father, John Trent; mother, Gracie Trent; sister, Una Seals.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Collins) Trent; sons, James H. Trent Jr. (Crystal), J.W. Trent (Sabina), Pat Trent (Tracy); daughter, Ramona (Trent) Glover; brothers, Ron Trent (Evelyn), Edgar Trent (Mary); sister, Marilyn Rush (Charles); grandchildren, Brandi Risner, Kenny Trent, Michael Trent, Jessica Logsdon, Kaleb Trent, Kolby Trent, Ashley Davis; great grandchildren, Witten Davis, Aerowyn, Saphira, Pippa Logsdon.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, June 30, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Glen Solomon and Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .