Maynard Gilbert

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Euell Gilbert. He was a graduate of Dryden High School, and was a dedicated Navy Veteran. He served in Naval Aviation for over 20 years. He loved his job, also his life aboard Air Craft Carriers as well as land duty. After retiring from the Navy, he pastored a small chapel at Beersheba Springs, TN for the Duck River Southern Baptist Association out of Tullahoma, TN for five years. Maynard had resided in Martinsville, VA for the past two years to be near daughter and son-in-law. He passed away at 7:18 p.m. on June 26, 2017 with his daughter Vicki and son-in-law Lee at his side. He always had a gentle nature and a smile for anyone that wanted to talk with him. He loved carpentry and his skills were taught to him by his father. He was meticulous about any project he took on, having made his own snow ski's when he was 12 years old. He is survived by his four children, Vicki Lynn Thomas, Teresa Dawn Wilson, David Winston Gilbert and James Keith Gilbert. By one sister, Anna Dean Hughes also by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the folks in Dryden who cared for Maynard. A special thank you to Dr. Scott Litton of Pennington Gap,VA as his physician here and Dr. Mark Mahoney of Martinsville, VA as well as the loving Angels of "Mountain Valley Hospice".

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 30, 2017 from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Bob Richards officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside by the DAV Post # 5715, other local Veterans and the U.S. Navy Honors Team in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA.