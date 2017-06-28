Linda Annette Hunsaker

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gwen Via.

Linda is survived by her husband, Doug Hunsaker; her sons, Jason Hunsaker (Jennifer) of Asheville, NC and Jonathan Hunsaker of Big Stone Gap, VA; her brother, Mark Anthony (Pamela) Via of Gainesville, GA; her sister, Elena Virginia “Ginny” (Jim) Vanderberg of Dandridge, TN; her mother-in-law, Agnes Hunsaker of Wise, VA; and her granddaughter, Alexis Taylor Hunsaker, of Asheville, NC. Linda is also survived by a special cousin, Diane Hopkins Mullins of Wise, VA; a very special former student, Contessa Gardner Robinette and a special earth angel, Karen Robinson Blevins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com for the date and time.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Linda Hunsaker.